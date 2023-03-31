ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Today is the last day of Women’s History Month. In this discussion, we take a look at how women are making an impact on all races in the Southern Tier.
We speak to several women in the community ranging from educators, a life coach and pastor, a family support specialist, and members of the community; to see how they are changing the lens in their fields and everyday lives.
Community Advocate, Rosland Geter, organized and co-moderated the discussion.
- Sharon Beckworth, Community Member
- Kitty Ravert, Family Support Specialist
- Anita Lewis, Chief Development Officer
- Linda Couchon, Community Member
- Erica Evans, Community Member
- Stacy Perkins, General Education Teacher
- Shellie Green, General Education Teacher
- Lucie Spencer, Pastor/Life Coach