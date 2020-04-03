Disney announces furloughs for non-essential employees across the company

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney announced on Thursday the company will be instituting a short-term furlough for executive, salaried, and non-union hourly employees based in the U.S. effective April 19.



The furloughs will impact employees that work in the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products division of the company. Some employees whose roles are deemed crucial to maintaining operations at the company will not be impacted.

Disney said it will maintain health and insurance benefits coverage for its employees, “with the company paying both the employer and employee weekly benefit contributions.”

Cast Members, once furloughed, will be eligible to use paid time off at the start of the furlough. Employees will also be eligible to receive $600 a week as part of the federal stimulus plan.

“This certainly is one of the most difficult choices the company has ever faced. But we are committed to doing everything we can – even when the decisions are unimaginably hard – to help preserve jobs and help ensure that our Cast Members can return to their roles,” Disney executives wrote in an email to Cast Members.

Disney said company leaders will be reaching out to impacted employees early next week.