Chemung County Nursing Facility employee tests positive for COVID-19

District attorney plans to seek death penalty against accused shooter of Baton Rouge police officers

by: Brittany Tully

New details are emerging from the District Attorney’s office regarding the shooting that killed a 21-year-veteran Baton Rouge police officer and critically injured another office who is still fighting for his life at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital.

District Attorney of East Baton Rouge, Hillar Moore says, “My office rarely seeks the death penalty. We do so only in the most serious of cases. The facts as alleged in the affidavits and from information that I have learned are egregious. I obviously have not had the opportunity to speak with the victims’ families and do not know their feelings but hope to do so when it is appropriate. As for me and my office, based on what I know now, I believe that pursing this matter as a death penalty case is what justice would demand.”

