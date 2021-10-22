Diversions Brewery in Chemung holds Halloween event for new dog park

CHEMUNG N.Y. (WETM) – Diversions Brewery in Chemung held a doggy Halloween costume contest late Friday evening, the pups were dressed to impress.

The night was a hit with many dogs from the local community in attendance showing off their best costumes, while there were many dog-centered health experts there to answer any questions.

Those in attendance enjoyed a night of dog health and wellness with the help of a canine nutritionist, rehab therapist, and behaviorist all to raise money for a future dog park.

In all the event raised nearly $700 for the future Valley Bark Park.

