The local chapter of the American Red Cross will host a community blood drive at the Clarion Inn Ballroom tomorrow at a time when blood supply is scarce. According to the Red Cross, about 3% of age-eligible people donate blood yearly.

The Area Booking Manager, Sheila Sullivan, said they want to meet the demand should they need it.

“We wanna keep the blood supply stable,” said Sullivan. “We’re not in a dire need, but we wanna avoid that dire need,” she added. “Obviously, the loss of blood drives, it dips into the supply anytime that happens, especially when it’s a multiple day event, but what we wanna see is, we wanna see people come out continually, because that’s what we need, we need a continual blood drive,” Sullivan concluded.

The drive will run tomorrow from 1:30 p.m. till 6:30 p.m. at the Clarion Inn on Water Street.