Do you qualify to become a COVID-19 vaccinator?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-New York has opened registration for some healthcare professionals to be able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at state vaccination sites. Those who sign up for the program will be certified as a Temporarily-Licensed Pharmacy Technician, according to the Office of the Professions at the New York State Education Department (NYSED).

There are 19 state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state. Healthcare professionals who want to become a vaccinator have to sign up online, complete a series of four online training modules about COVID-19 vaccines, and a module on health information privacy and security.

Midwives, dentists, and podiatrists are some of the healthcare professionals eligible to become a vaccinator. Students with one year of clinical experience in medicine, nursing, physician’s assistant, pharmacy students who do not have a limited permit that includes a certificate to administer vaccinations, dentistry, podiatry, and midwifery are also eligible for the program.

Vaccinator registration

Healthcare professionals who are not licensed or certified by New York State have to complete additional COVID-19 vaccine modules offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Information about the vaccinator program can be found on the NYS Department of Health’s website. Additional information about the program requirements can be found on NYSED’s website.