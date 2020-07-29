Dobbs Ferry pilot crashes 42-year-old plane in Ghent

GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An 87-year-old pilot crashed his single-engine, 1978 plane near Columbia County airport Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.

Just after 2 p.m., Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a reported plane crash at the Columbia County Airport on Route 9H in Ghent.

The first deputy on the scene of the crash discovered Fred DeFilippis, 87, of Dobbs Ferry in Westchester County, who climbed out of the plane unaided and walked away without any injuries.

In addition to being the pilot, DeFilippis was also the sole occupant of the fixed-wing, single-engine airplane, a 1978 Cessna 172N. He crashed into the wooded area east of the runway shortly after taking off from the airport, reporting that it suddenly veered left for no reason.

DeFilippis received a check-up from emergency medical personnel and refused any further treatment.