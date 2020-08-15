DOCCS confirms death of an inmate at Elmira Correctional Facility

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is now confirming the death of an Elmira Correctional Facility inmate.

18news has learned through a viewer of ongoing violence within the prison that has led to a murder.

DOCCS tells 18News they are confirming the death of 39-year-old Isaac Rodriguez Quinones.

Quinones died at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA, after receiving emergency medical attention Friday.

Rodriguez Quinones was sent to the hospital after an alleged stabbing during an altercation august 11, involving several inmates.

Rodriguez Quinones was serving 8-years 6-months plus five years post-release supervision at Elmira Correctional Facility after being convicted of 2 counts of burglary in the 2nd degree, 3-counts of burglary in the 3rd degree, and promotion of prison contraband in the 1st degree.

As of right now, the death of Quinones is still under investigation by Bradford County, Pa medical examiner’s office.