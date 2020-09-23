Doctors encourage flu vaccine amidst pandemic

Healthcare professional in protective gloves & workwear holding & organising a tray of COVID-19 vaccine vials. The professional is carrying out researches on COVID-19 vaccine in laboratory.

(WETM-TV)- We are finally in fall, and while many love the fall fashion and foliage, the season also comes with the flu.

Influenza viruses circulate year-round, but most of the time, flu activity occurs is in the fall and winter. This year more than ever, because of the coronavirus pandemic doctors are hoping people get their flu shot.

Andrew Klee, an infection prevention associate at Arnot Health says “in this setting of a COVID pandemic, we’re encouraging people to get the vaccine is because a lot of the signs and symptoms of both influenza and COVID are similar. So, you have your fever, your cough, fatigue… and so, when you develop those kinds of symptoms you don’t know which one you have, and so there’s the potential for overwhelming the health care system then.”

Dr. Klee says to keep in mind that no vaccine is one-hundred percent effective it’s all about risk reduction. To keep yourself and others safe remember to wear your mask in public, keep your distance six-feet apart, and wash your hands.