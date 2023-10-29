(WHTM) — Blue Ridge Beef has issued a voluntary recall of a type of dog food due to a possible health risk.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Breeders Choice #2 dog food may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The FDA was notified about the contamination on Oct. 27 that the dog food tested positive for Salmonella.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands, according to the FDA.

Symptoms of Salmonella include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fevers. Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain, the FDA noted.

No illnesses due to the dog food have been reported to date.

Courtesy of the FDA

Courtesy of the FDA

The product was distributed between Aug.9, 2023, and Aug. 25, 2023, and has Lot# 8/2/24 with a UPC of 8 54298 00193 1. The product was packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in retail stores located in the following states:

Delaware

Maryland

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Virginia

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to contact Blue Ridge Beef directly at blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com for a full refund. Consumers are also asked to destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access.