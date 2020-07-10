DOH announces limited nursing home visitation to resume

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – The State’s Department of Health (DOH) Director Dr. Howard Zucker announced Friday that limited visitation at nursing homes can resume. The facility has to be without a COVID-19 case for 28 days, a threshold set by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Residents in these facilities will be allowed two visitors at a time, and the visitors must undergo temperature checks, wear face coverings and follow social distance protocols during the visit. At least one of the two visitors must be at least 18 years of age or older.

Only 10% of residents will be allowed visitors each day. For example in a 100-bed facility, only 10 people may have visitors each day. This is to make sure social distancing protocols are taking place.

Nursing Homes accepting visitors will be required to send their visitation plan to the DOH and affirmatively attest that they are following state guidelines. The DOH will make adjustments to the visitation policy as appropriate based on facts and data following this initial phase to ensure the health and safety of residents, staff and visitors.

The Health Commissioner also announced the resumption of on-site visitation for the state’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, which provides additional support to residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, effective July 15.