DOL: New York lost 15% of jobs compared to June 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In its jobs report for June 2020, New York’s Department of Labor showed that New York lost more than 15% of all jobs between since June 2019, which translates to nearly 15 million positions up in smoke.

The unemployment rate has also ballooned compared to this time in 2019, with New York outpacing the national rate in growth rate. In fact, while the national unemployment rate went down in 2020 from May to June, it grew in New York, both in and out of city. Still, the Department of Labor says New York added over 300,000 jobs since May.

The Capital Region has tens of thousands fewer jobs than it did at the same time last year, with the Tri-City metropolitan area of Albany-Schenectady-Troy losing 55,000.

Jobs Lost Percentage Lost Albany-Schenectady-Troy 55,000 11.6% Binghamton 10,700 10.2% Buffalo-Niagara Falls 77,300 13.6% Dutchess-Putnam 19,000 12.7% Elmira 2,200 5.9% Glens Falls 9,900 17% Ithaca 4,400 7.1% Kingston 5,500 8.7% Nassau-Suffolk 207,000 15% New York City 777,300 16.6% Orange-Rockland-Westchester 116,900 15.7% Rochester 73,000 13.4% Syracuse 45,800 14.1% Utica-Rome 14,700 11.3% Watertown-Fort Drum 6,600 15.3% Non-metro counties* 54,700 10.5% New York State 1,494,100 15.1% U.S. Total 13,226,000 8.7%

“Non-metro counties” around the Capital Region include:

Jobs Lost Percentage Lost Columbia 2,900 12.9% Fulton 2,500 14% Greene 1,600 10.6% Montgomery 3,000 14.9%

The latest report also features a breakdown of job losses by industry sector over the same time period.

Jobs Lost Leisure and hospitality 510,000 Trade, transportation and untilities 269,700 Professional and business services 180,600 Private education and health services 167,800 Other services 96,200 Government (including public education and health services) 86,700 Construction 63,100 Manufacturing 52,900 Financial activities 47,600 Information 17,900 Natural resources and mining 700

Among the four business sectors above with the most losses, food service, retail trade, administration, and private health care lost the most, totaling over 800,000 jobs statewide.