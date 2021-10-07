Domestic violence awareness ribbons placed along Church Street and Wisner Park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Members from the Catholic Charities of Chemung & Schuyler Counties were shining a light on domestic violence awareness Thursday afternoon.

The women came to Wisner Park, dressed in purple, to spread awareness of the ongoing dilemma that is domestic violence.

Ribbons were placed on both sides of Church Street and had been donated by Zeigler Florists in Horseheads.

Ribbons were chosen based on their easy visibility while driving and are there to not only to spread awareness but in hopes that others will dawn the purple in any way they can.

Taking place later in the month on Oct. 22 at 10:00 a.m. there’ll be a webinar training hosted by Shine the Light Community to discuss bail and discovery reforms.

The webinar will have a panel of experts to discuss bail and discovery reform and how it has impacted survivors.

Registration for the webinar can be found here, and the first five registrants will receive a copy of ‘Hollow Company: A Memoir of Survival’ by Jessica Hmiel, a panelist that will be attending the webinar.

More information about the webinar can be found here.