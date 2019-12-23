Donations being accepted for Fulton family of 12 after losing home to fire

Kimberly Weatherly diplays just 2 days of donations to the trans locker at at the Center for Student Diversity at William & Mary. Photo By: Stephen Salpukas

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV /WETM-TV) A dozen people are displaced from their home after it caught on fire Saturday afternoon in Fulton.

The Fulton Fire department responded to the fire on Oneida Street around 3:15 p.m Saturday.

Firefighters saw heavy fire coming from a second-story bedroom.

Crews were able to quickly put the fire out, but 4 adults and 8 children are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

The children’s ages range between 6 months and 11 years old.

According to the Fulton City School District donations for the family are being accepted Monday at Fairgrieve Elementary from 8 am-3 pm The school is located at 716 Academy Street, Fulton.

Here’s is what volunteers are looking for:

Men’s sizes:

Shirts: – M

Pants:- 30-32

Shoes: – 10

Women’s Sizes: (3 women)

Shirts: XL, 4X,

Pants: 18, 3X stretchy,

Shoes: 9.5, 8.5,

Boys sizes:

18-24 months

12-18 months

Boys – 12

Boys – 10

Shoes: Boys – 5, Boys – 2

Girls sizes (8,10, Toddler 2 yrs old)