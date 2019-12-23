Donations being accepted for Fulton family of 12 after losing home to fire

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV /WETM-TV) A dozen people are displaced from their home after it caught on fire Saturday afternoon in Fulton.
The Fulton Fire department responded to the fire on Oneida Street around 3:15 p.m Saturday.
Firefighters saw heavy fire coming from a second-story bedroom.
Crews were able to quickly put the fire out, but 4 adults and 8 children are now being assisted by the Red Cross.
The children’s ages range between 6 months and 11 years old.
According to the Fulton City School District donations for the family are being accepted Monday at Fairgrieve Elementary from 8 am-3 pm The school is located at 716 Academy Street, Fulton.
Here’s is what volunteers are looking for:
Men’s sizes:
- Shirts: – M
- Pants:- 30-32
- Shoes: – 10
Women’s Sizes: (3 women)
- Shirts: XL, 4X,
- Pants: 18, 3X stretchy,
- Shoes: 9.5, 8.5,
Boys sizes:
- 18-24 months
- 12-18 months
- Boys – 12
- Boys – 10
- Shoes: Boys – 5, Boys – 2
Girls sizes (8,10, Toddler 2 yrs old)
- 2 yr old – 4T
- Girls – 12
- Girls – 10
- Shoes: 1, 4, baby size 8