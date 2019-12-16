Donations down for Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Empire State Divisional Headquarters for the Salvation Army is reporting sluggish donations for the annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Right now, the Salvation Army says it is 24% behind where it was last year with indicators that the needs they work to jeet are even greater.

The Red Kettle donations fund the majority of The Salvation Army’s programs and services to help those in need year-round, including warming centers for the homeless, after-school programs for children and helping families escape poverty.

“Right now, donations are down at almost every Salvation Army location across the state and we believe it is from the shortened season,” Major Rock says. “We’re losing 5 days and it could have a devastating impact that will be felt next year if we don’t make up some ground.”

The bell ringing and iconic red kettles have been a fixture of the holiday season for 128 years. The fund raised in the Red Kettle provides Christmas assistance programs as well as the year-round support.