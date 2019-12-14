Don’t forget to nominate Remarkable Women 2019

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – March is national women’s month and WETM wants to help recognize the great contributions that women have in our community.

Right now, you can nominate an influential woman who made a positive impact on the community until December 31st.

WETM will celebrate local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

If you get selected, you can win a trip to be on the Mel Robbins show in New York City.

For more information and to nominate a remarkable woman in your community, then click here