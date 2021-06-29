Do’s and Don’ts of firework safety in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department has received numerous complaints about fireworks in the city. Most fireworks are illegal to process in New York State but, some sparkling devices are permitted.

In New York State, the law allows you to use ground sparklers but, it doesn’t include aerial devices such as fireworks and skyrockets.

Elmira police chief Anthony Alvernaz says making sure you are of age to buy fireworks and handle them with care sits at the top of the list to keep everyone safe during independence day in the southern tier.

“Number one I would make sure that anybody that is utilizing fireworks that they’re adults, number one, you know that they are sober and that the area that they are intending to let them off has been prepared for such an activity. That being said, it’s been hot,” said Anthony Alvernaz, Chief of Police, Elmira Police Department

The purpose of the strict safety measures is to make sure no one loses a finger or endures damage to any properties in the area while creating their fourth of July production.

“We’ve had some rain but we could deal with dryness, so I make sure that the area is conducive to flames,” said Alvernaz

The Elmira Police Department prefers everyone to use their fireworks on the fourth of July and finish by 10 p.m.