ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – Doug’s Fish Fry will have a fundraiser tomorrow at the Odessa Fire Department. Doug’s Fish Fry ToGo will be set up outside of the firehouse.

The to-go truck is taking pre-orders from 11 am- 4 pm by calling 607-753-9184 ext 2.

Doug’s To-go Truck has been fundraising for local non-profits for the past ten years, as a way to give back to local communities in different counties.