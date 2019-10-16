Drinking water contaminants in New York State

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM)- A new report released from the New York Public interest research group strikes alarming controversy regarding drinking water in the state of New York.

Certain government representatives claim that New York State’s drinking water supply could potentially be “threatened.” Due to this report, representatives are calling for policy makers to take action when it comes to unregulated contaminants in drinking water

One of the contaminants that was found is UCMR-3.

Clean drinking water is one of the most important factors to maintain a well-balanced and healthy life and health officials are taking action to assure that all drinking water in the state of New York is clean.