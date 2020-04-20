Drive-in food pantry for Amsterdam residents

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Food will be distributed to Amsterdam residents on Friday, April 24 in the upper parking lot at the Veteran’s Field on Locust Avenue. Residents can begin picking up food at 9:30 a.m. Food distribution will continue until the supply runs out.

Residents will be able to stay in their cars and are being asked not to arrive before 9:30 a.m. The city said residents who arrive early will be redirected by the Amsterdam Police Department.

“As this pandemic wears on, it continues to cause increasing stresses on the families of our City. This is why we are very excited to have this second opportunity to do a major free food distribution for our citizens,” said Mayor Michael Cinquanti. “We are also extremely pleased and grateful to have the New York National Guard serve as the sorters and packers for this next distribution. They’ve done this same thing before for other communities and have protocols in place to make sure all required social distancing and PPE requirements are followed.”

The event is being held by the City of Amsterdam in conjunction with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, the New York National Guard, and the Montgomery County Emergency Management Office.