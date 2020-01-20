Driver dies after jumping over the San Joaquin River following pursuit

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) A driver died after getting airborne and flying 500 feet over the San Joaquin River following a police pursuit, according to Fresno Police.

Police say the pursuit started when officers tried to pull over a reckless driver around 8:30 a.m. near Herndon and Parkway Avenues in northwest Fresno.

The pursuit was called off after speeds increased, according to police.

Police say they discovered that the driver, driving at a high rate of speed jumped the river near Dickenson and Herndon Avenues landing on the Madera side of the river, killing the driver.

The California Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation.