Driver of stolen U-Haul arrested during traffic stop after police find weapons

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police say they pulled over a U-Haul truck on Wednesday after they observed it driving erratically.

Inside the vehicle were Cody A. Beagle, 20, and a female juvenile passenger. During the stop, police say they learned the truck was listed as stolen out of Rotterdam.

Police then searched the vehicle. They say they found a .45-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun and a set of brass knuckles. Police say the gun was reported stolen on July 27 from Harnish’s Outdoor Supply.

Police charged Beagle with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of the stolen property, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle. If he’s convicted, he could face up to 18 years behind bars.

The juvenile was turned over to a parent.