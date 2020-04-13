Driver rescued after tractor-trailer cab goes off side of High Rise Bridge in Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – All westbound lanes of I-64 at the High Rise Bridge were closed following a crash Monday morning involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened at 8:43 a.m. A tractor-trailer hit the wall of the bridge, causing the cab to hang off the side, trapping the driver.

According to Chesapeake Fire officials, a technician was lowered over the bridge to harness the driver and lift him to safety. This was accomplished 70 feet above the Elizabeth River as severe thunderstorms blew through the area with high winds.

At 9:30 a.m., state police reported that the driver was alert and out of the cab.

Chesapeake firefighter Justin Beazley, a member of the technical rescue team, rappels off the side of the I-64 Highrise Bridge to rescue the driver of a tractor-trailer that jackknifed, hanging 70 feet over the Elizabeth River. pic.twitter.com/6hZhOVJHep — Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) April 13, 2020

The driver was taken to the hospital and was being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

VDOT, Chesapeake Fire and Rescue and State Police were on the scene working to remove the tractor-trailer from the bridge. Specialty resources from Norfolk Fire-Rescue and the Virginia Beach Fire Department were also requested.

The cab was pulled up to the bridge deck shortly before 11 a.m.

Virginia State Police is investigating the cause of the accident.