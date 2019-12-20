Drivers without E-ZPass could see toll increase

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Drivers without an E-ZPass may be paying more on the roads after cashless tolling takes effect.

The State Thruway Authority announced Thursday drivers who don’t use E-ZPasses would pay about 30 percent more when driving through a toll.

According to a statement from the Thruway Authority, this decision is meant to support the statewide conversion to cashless tolling, set to be completed by the end of next year.

But the decision is not finalized until the Thruway Authority holds public hearings on these changes.

“The fact that they’re rolling this out and it’s a surprise to everyone is really telling on how this heavy-handed, unaccountable authority is operating,” said State Sen. Tim Kennedy. “We intend to ask these questions to them. We expect them – there will be an expectation that they hold hearings across the state, including right here in Buffalo and Western New York.”

Right now, E-ZPass drivers get a discount of five percent. That will continue moving forward.

But those who don’t use E-ZPasses could see that 30 percent toll increase if this is passed by 2021.