STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The number of drug overdose deaths continues to rise in Steuben County.

According to the Public Health Department, In June, 42 overdoses were reported. One overdose was fatal, and Narcan was administered for 12 of those overdoses.

The increases began in 2021, during the Covid-19 Pandemic. Public Health Officials share that the numbers could be higher, with some overdose deaths not reported.

Last month, nine of Steuben’s overdose records cited opioids as a suspected drug causing the overdose. Twenty-one overdose records did not note a specific substance. The remaining 12 records indicated another substance was suspected to be the cause of overdose.

Steuben County Public Health Director, Darlene Smith, emphasizes that help is available around the county.

“If anyone goes to the Steuben County Public Health Webpage. There’s a link to watch a nine-minute training video on how to administer Narcan,” said Smith.

After watching the training video, individuals can request a Narcan kit to be mailed to them free of charge. Narcan is also available at local pharmacies, bars and restaurants wall unit kits.

Narcan training is available on Steuben County’s website. In-person training can be scheduled by calling Steuben Public Health at 607-664-2438 or by contacting the Steuben Prevention Coalition’s Opioid Committee.

Those seeking help for addiction use can call one of the following numbers:

Steuben County Substance Abuse Services Bath: 607-664-2156

SCASAS Corning: 607-937-6201

SCSAS Hornell: 607-324-2438

SCSAS after-hours: 607-937-7800

CASA Trinity Hornell: 607-282-5200

Other local services can be found by calling 211.