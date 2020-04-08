Due to the COVID-19 virus the April 28th Presidential Primary Election has been postponed

(WETM-TV)- The yellow postcards that were previously mailed to you indicated that the Presidential Primary Election would be held in April. At this time, that Primary Election has been re-scheduled for June 23, 2020.

The Chemung County Board of Elections apologizes for any confusion.

According to officials the mailing of the yellow postcards was already underway and could not be stopped by the time the order to postpone the election was announced.

For further information or to request an absentee ballot call the Chemung County Board of Elections at 607-737-5475 or visit their website at www.chemungcountyny.com.