ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As the new school year approaches, Dunkin’ is celebrating local educators throughout New York’s Southern Tier by treating teachers to a free medium coffee on Thursday, Sept 1.

Dunkin’ says the company is doing this as a “thank you” to those who go above and beyond for their students.

“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said Manish Patel, a local Southern Tier Dunkin’ franchisee. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

This offer is limited to one per guest and is only available on Thursday, Sept. 1 at all participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout the Southern Tier. Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew are not included in the offer.