Early Voting in New York State starts today; political officials are encouraging everyone to head to the polls. 18 News has confirmed with the Steuben County Board of Elections there has been a poll location change for Corning from the USWA Local 1000 Union Hall to the Corning Senior Citizens Center.

For the Southern Tier, all poll locations, dates, and hours can be found here.

Chemung County

Location:

Chemung County Board of Elections Office

378 S. Main Street, Elmira, New York 14904

Dates and Times for Early Voting:

Saturday, 10/29 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, 10/30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, 10/31 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, 11/1 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, 11/2 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, 11/3 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday, 11/4 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, 11/5 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, 11/6 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Schuyler County

Location:

County Courthouse Building

105 9th Street, Watkins Glen, New York 14891

Dates and Times for Early Voting:

Saturday, 10/29 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, 10/30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, 10/31 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, 11/1 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, 11/2 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, 11/3 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, 11/4 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, 11/5 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, 11/6 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Steuben County

Locations:

Hornell Arts Center

56 Broadway, Hornell, New York 14843

Corning Senior Citizens Center

1 Park Ln, Corning, NY 14830

Dates and Times for Early Voting:

Saturday, 10/29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, 10/30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, 10/31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, 11/1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, 11/2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday 11/3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday 11/4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, 11/5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, 11/6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location:

Steuben County Annex

20 East Morris Street, Bath, New York 14810

Dates and Times for Early Voting:

Saturday, 10/29 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, 10/30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday 10/31 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, 11/1 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, 11/2 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, 11/3 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday, 11/4 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, 11/5 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, 11/6 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tompkins County

Locations:

Town of Ithaca Town Hall

215 N Tioga St, Ithaca, New York, 14850

Crash Fire Rescue (CFR)

72 Brown Rd, Ithaca, New York, 14850

Dates and Times for Early Voting:

Saturday, 10/29 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, 10/30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday 10/31 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, 11/1 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, 11/2 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Thursday 11/3 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday 11/4 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, 11/5 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, 11/6 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tioga County

Location:

Health and Human Services Building

1062 State Route 38, Owego, New York 13827

Dates and Times for Early Voting:

Saturday, 10/29 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, 10/30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday 10/31 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, 11/1 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, 11/2 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, 11/3 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday 11/4 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, 11/ 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, 11/6 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.