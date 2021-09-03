Deadline arrives for SUNY COVID-19 vaccine requirement

FILE – In this March 19, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo. The COVID-19 infections among the New York Yankees team and staff underscore that coronavirus infections are possible even after vaccination. One player, three coaches and four staff members have tested positive since Sunday, May 9, 2021. All eight were vaccinated in April or March. Only one developed any symptoms. No vaccine works 100% of the time, so sometimes vaccinated people get infected or even sick. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A deadline is here for all students attending institutions within the State University of New York.

As required by New York State, all SUNY and CUNY students are now required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This requirement was made after the Pfizer vaccine received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration earlier this month.

Specifically, all students must receive the first dose of the vaccine by Friday, September 3 if taking the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The second dose of the vaccine, or single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine must then be completed by Monday, September 27, 2021.

After receiving the vaccine, students are required to submit and verify vaccination records to their individual university. The deadline for medical and religious exemptions or a temporary accommodation are also September 3.

According to SUNY, students will be disenrolled from classes, restricted from campus and not receive refunds for housing or meal tuition if these requirements are not met.

To accommodate this deadline, schools in the North Country are hosting onsite vaccination clinics on Friday for students. A clinic hosted by the St. Lawrence County Public Health and SUNY Potsdam Student Health Services will be held at the SUNY Potsdam Barrington Student Union Multipurpose Room on September 3. This clinic will administer doses of the Pfizer vaccine from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vaccinations are also available in St. Lawrence County at the Public Health Office on Monday’s and Wednesday’s. Appointments can be made by calling 315-229-3452.

Jefferson County is also continuing to administer vaccines at the Public Health office. These clinics will resume on September 8, following the Labor Day holiday. Appointments can be made online.