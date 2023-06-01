ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As high school seniors across New York State get ready to graduate over the next month, Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday, June 1 a transformation in the way those seniors enroll in SUNY and CUNY colleges.

As part of her agenda outlined in her 2023 State of the State address, SUNY and CUNY schools are reaching out to prospective students in new ways. Colleges across the state will now be using personalized letters, enrollment coaching and other forms of assistance in financial aid and other barriers to enrollment.

“Access to quality higher education is an engine for social mobility and we are taking comprehensive steps to ensure that college is affordable and accessible for students from all backgrounds,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “My administration remains committed to removing barriers and easing the pathway to higher education for all high school seniors – lifting up students to build a brighter future for themselves and New York.”

SUNY has announced that in the coming days, they will be sending letters to approximately 125,000 students in the state. Those letters state that they have been automatically accepted into their local community college. CUNY also announced plans to do the same thing alongside New York City public schools this fall, which will cover another 65,000 students set to graduate in the city.

“There is a place for every New Yorker at SUNY, and we are excited to make college an easy decision because our high school seniors and their parents understand their options,” SUNY Chancellor John King said in a statement. “High-demand jobs increasingly require a college education, and thanks to New York’s generous financial aid offerings, SUNY is an extraordinary value proposition.”

The SUNY and CUNY systems are also helping students with their financial aid questions through tutorials and other contact points.

The governor also reminded prospective students that the Excelsior Scholarship is open for applications, and applications will be accepted through Monday, August 31. More information on the Excelsior Scholarship can be found at the link below.

