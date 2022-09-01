ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As people around the country prepare for the 2022 school year, religious schools continue to ring the bell.

Holy Family Elementary, built-in 1898, is the last remaining catholic school within Elmira city limits. The school teaches from grades PK-6 and has taught generations of Elmira residents.

According to building historian Joe Kosmicki, Holy Family Elementary is the second oldest catholic school in all of upstate New York, following only Saint Michaels in Penn Yan.

18 News spoke to several of the school’s committee about what attending catholic school means to them, and why such a historic building needs to be preserved.

If you’re an alumnus of Holy Family Elementary, you can be added to the website’s alumni database by clicking on this link. The School’s Legacy Campaign looks to raise funds to help pay for tuition assistance and general operating costs. The school has reached out to thousands of alumni from grades 1950-2011.