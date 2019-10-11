Patient simmulators at Elmira College nursing department

Elmira College has received grants to expand its higher learning institutions. They have high tech adult-like simulators for nursing students to practice on.

The simulators speak, have pulses, and one of the simulators can even give birth.

“The simulators are actually really cool, I think it’s just so awesome because it’s almost like an environment where there is no pressure, so it’s like when we take things that we learned in class and we can do them in real-life situations, walking into clinical and never have done a skill before is nerve-racking. So having the closest thing to real-life without it being real life is really cool,” said senior nursing student Sabrina Didas.

The simulators are programmed to give specific cues to teach the students how to act on a real patient with real symptoms. And the simulators aren’t the only tool Elmira College uses to teach the future nurses. Drama students also take the place as patients and the med students join into simulate with it is like to work as a team just as the will be when they graduate. This creates a learning opportunity for all that are involved.