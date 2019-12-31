RCSD teacher job cuts reduced from 109 to 105

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The teacher layoffs within the Rochester City School District have been reduced from 109 to 105, reinstating 4 positions.

A representative from the district said in addition to the 105 layoffs, 154 teachers have been displaced, meaning they could be in a new classroom in the same building or a new school.

According to the President of the Rochester Teacher Association Adam Urbanski, 97 positions are being laid off and 12 have been saved.

However, RCSD only confirmed 4 positions being reinstated.

This district cites retirements and resignations submitted to the district last week as the reason these positions were now available. All teachers were notified of their new appointments as of Monday, December, 30.

Students are expected to return to school after winter break, facing potential classroom changes.

The RCSD school board voted to move forward with cuts with five votes for it and two against.