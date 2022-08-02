(WETM) – The start of another academic year is right around the corner. Parents are shopping for school supplies, and districts are getting ready to welcome back their students.
Not every school district starts on the same day, and schools in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania are starting earlier than those in New York’s Southern Tier. Here is a list of the start dates for school districts in Bradford and Tioga Counties, Pa. for the 2022-2023 academic year:
- Athens Area School District – Thursday, August 25th
- Canton Area School District – Monday, August 29th
- Northeast Bradford School District – Monday, August 29th
- Northern Tioga School District – Wednesday, August 24
- Sayre School District – Tuesday, August 23rd
- Southern Tioga School District – Wednesday, August 24th
- Towanda School District – Thursday, August 25th
- Troy Area School District – Monday, August 22nd
- Wellsboro Area School District – Monday, August 29th
- Wyalusing Area School District – Thursday, August 25th