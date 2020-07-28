SUNY Corning Community College getting prepared to open its campus

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Earlier this month, SUNY Corning Community College, CCC, released its plans on reopening, and changes are all around campus.

Rebekah Ferguson is entering into her second year at CCC and is studying Business Administration with a focus in Accounting before transferring to a four-year university. Ferguson trusts that her school will make the best decision for its students.

“If they weren’t comfortable starting classes back up, they wouldn’t be doing it, they would keep it online,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson has been taking her classes online even before the pandemic. She would take her exams in person, and she plans on doing the same in the fall.

“I would go depending on how my professors chose to set up their classes,” Ferguson said. “If they want our exams to be taken in person, I wouldn’t be afraid or leary to go on campus to take my exams.”

Dr. William Mullaney, SUNY CCC President, says that they have made several adjustments, including adding plexiglass to the campus, sanitizer, and signs reminding people to stay six feet apart. One of the lager changes was to the fall schedule.

“We removed our two break weeks so that the semester will now end by Thanksgiving,” said Mullaney. “So in anticipation of the flu season and possible uptick in COVID, final exams will be done by Thanksgiving.”

Mullany said that during the pandemic students reached out that after losing their jobs. He says that the financial burden made studying online was difficult. To help, the school came up with a plan to provide laptops through a laptop loaner program.