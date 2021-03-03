SUNY expands all free online training centers

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras was in Corning Wednesday touring the Corning Community College and promoting the “SUNY For All” campaign.

“SUNY For All” is in place to help broaden access to higher education for people across New York State by offering nine different training courses and over 20 free certifications in high-demand areas of employment.

“It could be for that high school student who just graduated and said ‘well maybe I don’t know what I want to do yet, let me get into a program for free, let me get interested in higher education,’ maybe it’s for that working adult who just got laid off because COVID has been so devastating to the economy,’ let’s get them involved let’s get them a certification in a high demand area get them enthusiastic,” Malatras said.

Those who have completed the program and have a high school degree or equivalent are automatically accepted into one of SUNY’s 30 community colleges or two of their four-year colleges.

Malatras said 300 people have already signed up and 600 more are registered to join since the program was launched.

According to a statement from SUNY at the beginning of the week, prospective students can register for the nine, self-paced academic and career training programs—which include: