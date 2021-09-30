SUNY schools begin process of de-registering unvaccinated students

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — SUNY students across the state are being asked to leave campus due to failure to follow a COVID-19 mandate.

New York State made clear to public colleges and universities a mandate that all in-person students at a SUNY campus or facility must receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The deadline was Monday, September 27.

A representative from Onondaga Community College told NewsChannel 9:

Of the thousands and thousands of students who come to our campus every week, we are in the process of deregistering just under 170 students who did not comply with the SUNY mandated vaccination requirement. Nearly all of our students did a remarkable job of following the vaccine guidelines and they are to be commended. Since the beginning of COVID-19 our entire campus community has been committed to creating and maintaining a safe environment for all thanks to mask wearing in all buildings, social distancing, and regular testing. Onondaga Community College

In a statement to, SUNY Oswego said:

“SUNY Oswego is very close to 100 percent student compliance with the SUNY vaccine mandate. We are communicating directly and working closely with approximately 20 students to assist them in becoming compliant and avoid deregistration over the next week (per SUNY’s Amendment to the Student Vaccine Policy that allows each campus to build in a period of not more than 10 days after the September 28th deadline to work with students on an individual basis to ensure compliance with the SUNY Vaccine policy).” SUNY Oswego

SUNY is allowing each campus to build in a period of not more than 10 days after the September 28 deadline to work with students on an individual basis to ensure compliance.