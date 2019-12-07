Teacher layoffs could cause one student to lose a favorite teacher

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC)- Students in the Rochester City School District could go back to school after the break and have a different teacher in the classroom. This after some teachers received notice of layoffs on Friday.

Tamyah Simon is a 10th grader at Edison Career and Technology High School. She says one of her favorite teachers received notice of a layoff and called the potential loss heartbreaking.

“When you build a relationship with your teacher that you’ve been going to every day since the beginning of the school year it’s just like oh I’m used to seeing her and then seeing a new face it’s like I got to rebuild the bond again,” said Simon.

Building relationships and having a stable school environment is important to child development, according to child psychologist Christopher Dehon.

“It has the potential of creating a good deal of anxiety for kids if they are going back to school and they were unaware of a change happening and the change is they don’t have the teacher that they had a relationship with anyone,” said Christopher Dehon, a child psychologist.

And some parents agree.

“They had already created a certain type of bond. Understand the way the teacher teaches and things of that nature so now they have to start all over again,” said Elroy Cark, a grandparent.

As a student, Simon thinks the layoffs could have been handled differently.

“They should have did like a little survey and asked some of the students what kinda changes they want in the city school district instead of just going off what they think is right for us.”

*DISCLAIMER *The Rochester City School Dis