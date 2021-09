NEW YORK – Students all over the state are returning to school this week, going back into an environment they haven’t seen in almost a year.

After staying up and sleeping in during the summer months, it may be hard for families to get their sleep schedule back on track!

Dr. Michael Breus, also known as “The Sleep Doctor” who is a clinical psychologist and fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, offered tips on how to get kids back in their school sleeping schedules.