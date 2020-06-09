Eighteenth Political Pundit Night set for digital broadcast

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The next Dr. Coleman Political Pundit Night–his eighteenth–is a live cyber cast this Thursday night, June 11, starting at 7 PM, exclusively on MyTwinTiers.com.



The question for discussion and debate–America in Crisis, The 2020 Elections, and What’s At Stake?

To submit your comments on the topic, go to Facebook and Dr. Coleman’s 18th Political Pundit Night.

Your comments may be used on the live cybercast. Dr. Coleman is also available for questions and interviews at 607-259-6051.

18 News also spoke with the Co-Owner of the Elmira Heights Theatre, Joshua Johnson, about the hardships at this time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated: “The biggest problem movie theaters are going to have right now is we are scared we are not going to have content to show. If the reopening isn’t nation wide we will be forced to stream block busters that aired earlier in the year.” “I’m scared that the movie companies will be scared to open block busters, it’s just a wait and see game of what is going to happen.”

He also added, “Theatre’s and entertainment are stage four and we are hopeful that the Theatre business will be on an upswing because I personally think people must be missing getting back to normal.”

To watch the live pundit event, go to MyTwinTiers.com.

THE POLITICAL PUNDITS, EXPERTS, AND COMMUNITY LEADERS FOR THIS PUNDIT EVENT INCLUDE:

The Reverend Lorri Thornton, pastor of the Friendship Baptist Church in Corning, who will give the invocation.

Others include:

Josh Johnson–Business leader, and owner of the Elmira Heights Theater.

Georgia Verdier–The award winning Elmira-Corning NAACP President.

The Honorable Tom Santulli–Political Commentator, and former Chemung County Executive.

Dora Leland–Political commentator, political activist, public school educator (American History), and Chemung County Democratic Chair.

Jerome Emmanuel–Community Leader and activist.

The Reverend Nathaniel Wright, pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church in Ithaca.

Deborah Lynch–Political Activist, and Vice-Chair of the Chemung County Democratic Committee.

The Honorable Ken Miller–Former Chemung County legislator, and local business leader.

Dr. Denis Kingsley–Cornell University PhD, and political analyst.

The Honorable Dan Mandell, Elmira Mayor.

Tom Reilly, veteran attorney.

Nick Weinstein, GOP political strategist.