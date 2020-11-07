Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center warning families of current coronavirus cases

News
Posted: / Updated:

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – 18News has learned that Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in horseheads are warning families of residents in the facility of an uptick in coronavirus cases.

According to the Chemung County Public Information Director, Vincent Azzarelli, the county is aware of new cases within the nursing facility.

Chemung County officials have been in contact with Elcor and tell 18News the nursing and rehabilitation center is following guidance from the county and New York State.

Right now, it’s unknown how many cases have been reported from the center, but officials said families of residents are being notified via phone and or mail.

This is a developing story stick with 18News for the latest in coronavirus news.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now