Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center warning families of current coronavirus cases

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – 18News has learned that Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in horseheads are warning families of residents in the facility of an uptick in coronavirus cases.

According to the Chemung County Public Information Director, Vincent Azzarelli, the county is aware of new cases within the nursing facility.

Chemung County officials have been in contact with Elcor and tell 18News the nursing and rehabilitation center is following guidance from the county and New York State.

Right now, it’s unknown how many cases have been reported from the center, but officials said families of residents are being notified via phone and or mail.

This is a developing story stick with 18News for the latest in coronavirus news.