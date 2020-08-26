Elderwood at Waverly celebrates COVID-free facility, honors those affected

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Today, senior leaders from Elderwood recognized the hard work and dedication of its staff in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Staff at Elderwood took time during the day, remembering those who lost their fight with the virus, and celebrated the many “COVID Conquerors” who overcame the virus with a full recovery.

Staff enjoyed a picnic lunch at the facility and a late summer treat from a local ice cream truck. Elderwood officials were on hand to recognize the entire team at Elderwood at Waverly.

The celebration also served as an occasion to recognize staff members from both the skilled nursing facility and Elderwood Assisted Living at Waverly, for their years of service with Elderwood.

During the pandemic, the administrator for the facility Maria Landy cared for more than 300 staffed women and men who cared for nearly 75 residents with COVID-19 since March, and today the facility is COVID-free.

Hero seems like a term we’ve heard a lot lately, yet it seems inadequate to describe the actions, character, and compassion of this staff and their care for our residents.