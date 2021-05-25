Eldridge Park carousel gets an updated look from Elmira College art students

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With Eldridge Park set to open this week, Community Arts of Elmira and Elmira Infinite Canvas have teamed up to give its carousel a new paint job.

“We have all Elmira College students that are getting involved and art majors who are really able to give back to the community,” said Elmira Councilman Brent Stermer. “Many of them don’t realize we have one of the fastest carousels in the country, and our carousel has a really unique story.”

Students will have the opportunity to showcase their art and get involved with an iconic landmark within their community.

“I feel that I’ve improved so much over the years and I think each opportunity leads to the next, and to take this opportunity and to run with it, I think it’ll just lead to many more opportunities in the future,” said Alex Taylor, an art student at Elmira College.

Eldridge Park wasn’t open last year due to COVID-19. This year, the park will have a fresh look and new rides to create unforgettable memories with your friends and family.

The newly updated carousel at Eldridge Park is set to open to the public Friday, May 28 at 5 p.m.