ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With Eldridge Park coming up on its 100th anniversary, the park has decided to sell its annual Christmas ornament, which it has been doing since 2006.

The ornaments cost $30 plus tax, and park officials say all proceeds go to maintaining the park. They also have high school and college students running the rides during the summer. They also say that they are trying to bring the park back to where it was in the past and show how meaningful it has always been to the community.

“It’s just to remind people of old rides and some of the stuff we had back in the day, because Eldridge Park has been around since, well next year will be our 100th year, and just a keepsake kind of thing.” said park board member Dale Bryant.

You can buy the ornaments at multiple locations around the community. These locations include Bradley Farms, Chamberlain Acres, Hilltop, Gerould’s on Hoffman Street and S Main Street, and at Swarthout.

The park is closed for the season, but for the next 2 weekends, they will be hosting events for Halloween. For example one of them will involve their mini golf course. You can find out the hours that you can attend on the Eldridge Park website.