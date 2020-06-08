Eldridge Park honors 2020 graduates

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society announced a unique and special event to be held to celebrate 2020 graduates unable to celebrate traditionally due to the COVID-19 situation.

“Signs Around The Lake” will take place on Sunday, June 28, from 11am-3pm. Twin Tiers graduates are invited to bring one of their graduation celebration yard signs to Eldridge Park on Saturday, June 27.

Signs can be placed around Eldridge Lake facing the walking trail and midway and decorated however the graduate wishes. Be sure to include the graduates name on your sign.

On Sunday, June 28, the public is invited to take a leisurely walk around Eldridge Lake to recognize these graduates who the community is so proud of.

Organizers are in the planning process to add a procession, guest speakers and other highlights to the event in the coming weeks, but wanted folks to mark their calendars now.

There will be music and a New Eldridge Photo Station sponsored by Chemung Supply.

Naturally, social distancing and other COVID prevention measures will be in place.

Further information will follow.

For Additional information, contact Board President Bob Kramarik @ 607-731-6150 or bob@bobbyk.com.