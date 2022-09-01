ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Eldridge Park season is coming to a close, but the park is hosting many events for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend. Whether you are eager about the arrival of fall weather or mourning the loss of the summer heat, Eldridge Park is helping ease the changing of the seasons with fireworks, food trucks, and several free live concerts.

Beginning on Friday evening, the rock band Crazy For Days’ will be performing a three-hour setlist from 5 PM until 8 PM. On Saturday, Eldridge Park partnered with Seven Mountains Media to bring in an all-day festival including live music, virtual reality games, food trucks, craft vendors, and more. Saturday night will wrap up with a long-awaited firework show with the fireworks taking off from Eldridge Lake.

Beth Clark, executive director for Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Center, is expecting an exciting weekend filled with lots of visitors.

“We’re anticipating this weekend to be an even bigger attendance weekend than we’ve had so far this summer, especially with it being a holiday. A lot of people are traveling into town and a lot of tourists are coming into the area to find our hidden gem.”

While the season is wrapping up quickly, Eldridge Park will be hosting an event on Halloween. More information regarding that is expected to come soon and will be available on Eldridge Parks website.