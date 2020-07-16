Eldridge Park set to host Classic Cars on the Midway & Doc Possum’s classic music

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Eldridge Park announced the return of Doc Possum and his show of classic 50’ and 60’s songs, The night is being sponsored by Vintage Chevrolet Club of America.

Food Specials will include:

• $1 hot dogs,

• $2.50 hamburgers,

• $2 Root Beer Floats, or $2 Orange Creamsicles.

Served in the Merry Go Creamery

The public is asked to please utilize face masks, and social distancing measures.

“We are pleased to have collector cars on the midway at Eldridge. Come out and enjoy the park, the cars and the great music.”- Eldridge Park Volunteer Dale Bryant

NEW PARK HOURS STARTING THIS WEEK Thursday and Friday 5 PM -9 PM, Saturday 12 PM to 9 PM and Sunday 12 PM to 8 PM.