Eldridge Park to host Rock the Park festival Sept. 5

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Sunday, Sept. 5, Eldridge Park will host the Rock the Park festival from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The festival will take place throughout the day and will have 11 musical groups performing live for anyone to view. Some of the groups in attendance include The Rooster, A Gloomy Business, Air 11, Bad Bear, and many more.

Along with the artists will be a variety of food vendors available to purchase some of the area’s best food.

Attendance to the event is free and is being sponsored by Music Depot.

