ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira is known as the Soaring Capital of America. Now, it could also be known for being at the center of the electric aviation revolution. The Chemung County Legislature’s Aviation Committee approved an agreement to plug new charging stations for electric planes into NYSEG’s power grid at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport. The “charging cubes” are being installed by BETA Technologies, an aerospace company based in Vermont that was founded in 2017. The project is a partnership with Atlantic Aviation, a company that specializes in aircraft ground support. The first passenger flights are expected to begin in 2025.

“This here is a big deal,” said Thomas Sweet, the Chairman of the Aviation Committee. “It reads like we’re just going to allow an easement for NYSEG to put power to our airport, but it’s a real big deal what this power is for.”

BETA Technologies is developing two electric planes. A fixed-wing model and a plane that can take off vertically like a helicopter. The company says each plane can carry up to 5 passengers and a pilot.

“The idea is that it will probably be both a freight and small commuter type aircraft in the future,” said Tom Freeman, the Director of Aviation at Elmira Corning Regional Airport. “Looking at the map, we’re one of the few airports in Western New York, or even New York to start with, that will have this technology. So, for us it is kind of a big deal,”

BETA Technologies says its goal is to build a “loop” of charging stations across the east, from Vermont to Florida and Arkansas, so a plane is always within range of a recharge.

“They’re based out of Vermont, so they needed about a 250-mile radius, because this aircraft can only go about that far,” said Theresa Doane, General Manager of Atlantic Aviation. “So, they took a map and put a pin it and said, there’s a good spot. They liked Elmira and they liked the location.”

“I see a tie-in. I’ve got the Chamber of Commerce behind me, right?” said William McCarthy, the Minority Leader of the Chemung County Legislature. “Aviation capital of the world, future of flight. I think I see a tie-in where you can promote, we’re one of the leaders in this idea that blows my mind.”

Tom Freeman, the Director of Aviation at Elmira Corning Regional Airport told 18 News the battery charging stations should be completed next month. The first electric planes should start landing just weeks later as part of the company’s ongoing test flight program. After the Federal Aviation Administration gives its final approval, the first passenger flights are expected to begin in 2025.