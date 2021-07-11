Elmira Blooms Garden Home Tour Kicks Off

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Near Westside Neighborhood Association Inc. will hold its annual “Elmira Blooms” Garden Tour on Sunday, July 11 from noon to 4 p.m. This year’s event will showcase six gardens, one of which features a 10×37 “Garden Railroad.”

Light refreshments will be available at Victorian Row Park & Community Garden as well as at some of the showcase gardens. The self-guided tour offers an opportunity to view “lovingly created,” distinct and original gardens in and around the City of Elmira.

The gardens included in this year`s tour are located at 813 W Church Street, 1243 W Church Street, 96 Greenridge Drive East, 162 Latta Brook Road (Horseheads), 518 W Third Street and 408 William Street.

Ticket cost is $12 for general admission and $10 for seniors & members. Tickets for the “Elmira Blooms” Garden Tour are available in advance at Near Westside`s Office – 353 Davis Street, Chamberlain Acres – 824 Broadway and Haskins Gardens – 951 College Avenue.

On the day of the tour, tickets, brochures, and raffle tickets will be available at Victorian Row Park and Community Garden, 362 W Church Street in Elmira starting at 11:30 a.m. Raffle tickets cost $3 each or two for $5.

For more information about the tour and raffles, contact Near Westside Neighborhood Association Inc. at (607)733-4924, visit www.nwnainc.com or find them on Facebook at @NearWestsideElmira.